U.S. refiner Valero Energy profit rises 11%

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp VLO.N reported an 11% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the independent U.S. refiner benefited from refining more low-cost Canadian heavy crude.

Net income attributable to the shareholders rose to $1.1 billion, or $2.58 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $952 million, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company said its refining margins fell nearly 1% to $3.03 billion in the quarter.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2804;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.