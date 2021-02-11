US Markets
PBF

U.S. refiner PBF Energy posts bigger Q4 loss

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc said on Thursday its losses widened for the three months to December from the previous quarter, hit by uneven demand for fuel.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc PBF.N said on Thursday its losses widened for the three months to December from the previous quarter, hit by uneven demand for fuel.

The company's adjusted loss widened to $547.4 million, or $4.53 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec.31, from $346.6 million, or $2.87 per share, in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBF

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More