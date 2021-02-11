U.S. refiner PBF Energy posts bigger Q4 loss

Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc PBF.N said on Thursday its losses widened for the three months to December from the previous quarter, hit by uneven demand for fuel.

The company's adjusted loss widened to $547.4 million, or $4.53 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec.31, from $346.6 million, or $2.87 per share, in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.