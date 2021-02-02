US Markets
MPC

U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum's fourth-quarter loss narrows

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp's losses narrowed in the fourth quarter from the third, helped by a slight recovery in fuel demand on the back of easing COVID-19 restrictions and lower costs.

Adds background on fuel demand, outlook, throughput

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp's MPC.N losses narrowed in the fourth quarter from the third, helped by a slight recovery in fuel demand on the back of easing COVID-19 restrictions and lower costs.

Demand for fuel has ticked up in recent months as more people traveled with many states and countries rolling back COVID-19 restrictions.

Like its rivals Valero VLO.N and Phillips 66 PSX.N, Marathon Petroleum on Tuesday pinned economic recovery hopes on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Marathon Petroleum forecast 2021 standalone capital spending of $1.4 billion, a reduction of $350 million from 2020.

The company's total throughput or the amount of crude it processed in the fourth quarter was 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd), flat from the third quarter but still below last year's 3.1 million bpd.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon said on Tuesday adjusted net loss narrowed to $608 million, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended December, from $649 million, or $1 per share, in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPC VLO PSX

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular