U.S. recorded 15 cases of measles over the past month

Tamara Mathias Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

The United States recorded 15 measles cases over about a month as of Dec. 5, taking the total cases for the year to 1,276 in the worst outbreak since 1992, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The measles outbreak, which began in New York in October 2018, has largely been linked to children who did not receive vaccination. (http://bit.ly/2miVZvw)

