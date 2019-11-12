US Markets

U.S. recorded 11 cases of measles over the past month

Contributor
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The United States recorded 11 measles cases over a month as of Nov. 7, taking the total cases for the year to 1,261 in the worst outbreak since 1992, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The United States recorded 11 measles cases over a month as of Nov. 7, taking the total cases for the year to 1,261 in the worst outbreak since 1992, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The measles outbreak, which began in New York in October 2018, has largely been linked to children who did not receive vaccination.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2290; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular