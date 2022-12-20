US Markets

U.S. ready to help Mexico finance solar plans, Lopez Obrador says

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

December 20, 2022 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The United States is willing to help Mexico with loans to finance plans to boost solar energy output in the northern Mexican border state of Sonora, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

"The United States are ready to help with cheap loans for the construction of all this infrastructure," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular news conference.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Writing by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.