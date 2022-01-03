US Markets
ABNB

U.S. reaches settlement with Airbnb over Cuba sanctions violations

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had reached a settlement agreement with a unit of home rental firm Airbnb Inc for violations of U.S. sanctions on Cuba.

By Kanishka Singh

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had reached a settlement agreement with a unit of home rental firm Airbnb Inc ABNB.O for violations of U.S. sanctions on Cuba.

"Airbnb Payments agreed to remit $91,172.29 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of sanctions against Cuba administered by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)", the department said in a notice.

The apparent violations included payments related to guests traveling for reasons outside of OFAC's authorized categories, as well as a failure to keep certain required records associated with Cuba-related transactions, the Treasury Department said.

Airbnb Payments' apparent violations were voluntarily self-disclosed and were non-egregious, the department added.

Airbnb launched its Cuba business in 2015 and the scaling up of its services in Cuba appeared to "have outpaced the company's ability to manage the associated sanctions risks," according to the Treasury Department.

The United States has imposed restrictions on trade with Cuba since the 1960s, the longest-standing U.S. program of economic sanctions.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABNB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular