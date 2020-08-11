U.S. Reaches Deal With Moderna For 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna said Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the U.S. to initially supply 100 million doses of its experimental vaccine for COVID-19, mRNA-1273. The U.S. government has awarded up to $1.525 billion for the vaccine.

The U.S. will also have the option to purchase up to an additional 400 million doses of mRNA-1273 from Moderna.

The U.S. government has already invested $955 million in the company's vaccine development, bringing its total investment up to $2.48 billion, Moderna said in a statement.

The U.S. has also entered into a deal with Pfizer in July to secure 100 million doses of its vaccine BNT162. In August it has reached a deal to get 100 million doses of vaccine Ad26.COV2.S from Janssen Pharmaceutical. Similarly, the U.S has reached deals with GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Novavax and AstraZeneca for their vaccines.

