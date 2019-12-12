Commodities

U.S. reaches deal in principle on trade with China -Bloomberg

Makini Brice Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

The United States has reached a deal in principle with China on trade, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, saying the so-called "phase-one" agreement was awaiting a signoff from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg cited unnamed people briefed on the plans in its report.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

