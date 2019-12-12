U.S. reaches deal in principle on trade with China -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States has reached a deal in principle with China on trade, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, saying the so-called "phase-one" agreement was awaiting a signoff from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg cited unnamed people briefed on the plans in its report.

