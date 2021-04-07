U.S. rate hikes could spur capital outflows from Russia -c.bank

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - Faster than expected interest rate increases by the United States Federal Reserve could lead to capital outflows from emerging markets and Russia, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a financial forum on Wednesday.

Net capital outflow from Russia more than doubled in 2020 to $48.4 billion from $22.1 billion a year earlier, the central bank said last month.

Nabiullina added that the bank supported the Russian finance ministry's intention to return to its fiscal rule in 2022 that was relaxed in 2020 amid the pandemic.

