US Markets

U.S. rare earth firm ropes in former top diplomat Pompeo as strategic advisor

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 09, 2023 — 06:57 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - USA Rare Earth Llc said on Thursday former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor.

"USA Rare Earth's supply is critically important to reduce foreign dependencies while creating additional American jobs," Pompeo said.

Rare earth elements form an important part of President Joe Biden's initiative to transition towards clean energy as they are used in electric vehicles, electronics, and defense industries.

USA Rare Earth, which had planned to go public in 2021, is developing the Round Top rare earths deposit in Texas.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.