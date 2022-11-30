U.S. raises concerns over Canada's digital service tax proposal

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday raised concerns about Canada's proposed digital service tax and pending legislation in the Canadian Parliament that could affect digital streaming services, Tai's office said.

"Ambassador Tai expressed concern about Canada’s proposed unilateral digital service tax and pending legislation in the Canadian Parliament that could impact digital streaming services and online news sharing and discriminate against U.S. businesses," Tai's office said in a statement after her virtual meeting with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.