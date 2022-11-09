U.S. railroads, union extend strike deadline until at least Dec. 4

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A group representing major railroads and a union that voted to reject a new contract said Wednesday they had agreed to extend a potential strike deadline until at least Dec. 4.

The National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) that represents 11,000 workers extended the current cooling off period that previously was set to expire Nov. 19. The NCCC said the "extension eliminates the threat of a near-term freight rail service disruption."

A rail shutdown could freeze almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoke inflation, cost the American economy as much as $2 billion per day and unleash a cascade of transport woes affecting U.S. energy, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and retail sectors.

