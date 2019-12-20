U.S. Q3 GDP Growth Unrevised At 2.1%

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was unrevised from the previous estimate.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product jumped by 2.1 percent in the third quarter, unchanged from the estimate released last month and in line with economist expectations.

The unrevised GDP growth in the third quarter reflects a modest acceleration from the 2.0 percent increase seen in the second quarter.

GDP growth was unrevised as upward revisions to consumer spending and non-residential fixed investment were offset by a downward revision to private inventory investment.

