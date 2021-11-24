U.S. puts Chinese firms helping military on trade blacklist

Adds detail on Pakistan nuclear activities

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department put a dozen Chinese companies on its trade blacklist on Wednesday citing national security concerns and in some cases their help with the Chinese military's quantum computing efforts.

The department also said 16 entities and individuals from China and Pakistan were added to the blacklist for contributing to Pakistan's nuclear activities or ballistic missile program.

In total, 27 new entities were added to the list from China, Japan, Pakistan, and Singapore.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement that the move will help prevent U.S. technology from supporting the development of Chinese and Russian "military advancement and activities of non-proliferation concern like Pakistan's unsafeguarded nuclear activities or ballistic missile program".

The Commerce Department said Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Hunan Goke Microelectronics 300672.SZ, New H3C Semiconductor Technologies Co. Ltd., Xi'an Aerospace Huaxun Technology, and Yunchip Microelectronics were placed on the Commerce Department's entity list for their "support of the military modernization of the People's Liberation Army".

It also added Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, QuantumCTek 688027.SS, and Shanghai QuantumCTeck Co. Ltd. to the list for "acquiring and attempting to acquire U.S.-origin items in support of military applications".

Suppliers to these companies will need to apply for a license before selling to them, which is likely to be denied.

