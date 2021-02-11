U.S. Purchases Addl 100 Mln Doses Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said that the U.S. government has purchased an additional 100 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 300 million doses.

Moderna said it has supplied 41 million released doses of the vaccine to the U.S. government to date.

More than 22 million Americans have received the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The company noted that it remains on track to deliver the first 100 million doses in the first quarter of 2021 and the second order of 100 million doses in the second quarter of 2021.

The company expects to deliver the new order of 100 million doses before the end of July 2021.

