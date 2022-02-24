World Markets

U.S. providing $600 mln for Ukraine defensive weapons -House Speaker Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said lawmakers are ensuring that $600 million for "lethal defense weapons" previously approved for Ukraine is being delivered to battle Russia's unfolding attack.

Clarifies that the $600 million is not new funding from Congress

"What we're doing with Ukraine is making sure that we have humanitarian assistance to help the people; that we have lethal defense weapons going into Ukraine to the tune of $600 million for them to fight their own fight," she said, speaking to reporters in San Francisco.

