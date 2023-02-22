US Markets

U.S. prosecutors detail policy to coax companies to report wrongdoing

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

February 22, 2023 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday outlined details of a new Department of Justice policy designed to encourage companies to voluntarily report employee misconduct.

Under the policy, the DOJ will not seek guilty pleas from companies that meet its new guidelines for voluntary disclosures, the top federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Brooklyn said in a joint statement.

