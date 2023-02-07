U.S. prosecutors ask to postpone SEC, CFTC cases against Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to postpone civil cases brought against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried by federal regulators until a parallel criminal case against the former billionaire concludes.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have each filed civil fraud cases against Bankman-Fried over the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to criminal fraud charges in Manhattan federal court.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York)

