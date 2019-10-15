U.S. prosecutors accuse Turkey's Halkbank of scheme to evade Iran sanctions

Brendan Pierson Reuters
Published
NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in New York on Tuesday charged Turkey's Halkbank HALKB.IS with taking part in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The charges against the majority state-owned bank mirror those against one of its former executives, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who was found guilty and sentenced to prison after a trial in Manhattan federal court last year.

A U.S. lawyer for Halkbank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said that between 2012 and 2016, Halkbank helped run a scheme that allowed Iran to spend proceeds from sales of its oil and gas on international markets, in violation of U.S. sanctions, using a complex web of front companies.

The scheme ran with the protection of high-ranking officials in Iran and Turkey, some of whom received tens of millions of dollars in bribes, the prosecutors said.

