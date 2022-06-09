U.S. proposes standards for fast electric vehicle charging projects

By 2030, President Joe Biden wants 50% of all new vehicles sold to be electric or plug-in hybrid electric models and 500,000 new EV charging stations. He has not endorsed phasing out new gasoline-powered vehicle sales by 2030.

The standards aim to ensure the government-funded EV charging network "is user-friendly, reliable, and accessible to all Americans, and interoperable between different charging companies, with similar payment systems, pricing information, charging speeds, and more," USDOT said.

The new proposed rule from the Federal Highway Administration would ensure EV owners could use charging stations nationwide that would have "similar payment systems, pricing information (and) charging speeds."

"Everybody should be able to find a working charging station when and where they need it - without worrying about paying more or getting worse service because of where they live," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The rules would ensure EV stations built nationwide can communicate and operate on the same software platforms. States will need to operate federally funded charging ports for at least five years.

EV chargers would need to be working 97% of the time and set data standards that third-party apps can provide real-time charging status information.

Proposed rules set certification standards for workers installing, operating, and maintaining EV chargers.

