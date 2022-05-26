U.S. proposes offshore wind auction for areas off California coast
May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Thursday issued a proposal to auction five areas off the coast of California for offshore wind development.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Diane Craft)
((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Former Fox News employee's suit accuses former anchorman of rape