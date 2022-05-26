US Markets

U.S. proposes offshore wind auction for 5 areas off California

Contributor
Nichola Groom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bing Guan

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed to auction five areas in federal waters off the coast of California for offshore wind development.

Adds details from press release

May 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday proposed to auction five areas in federal waters off the coast of California for offshore wind development.

The sale notice includes three lease areas off central California near Morro Bay and two areas off the northern coast near Humboldt County.

The areas total about 373,000 acres that could one day generate more than 4.5 gigawatts of energy and power 1.5 million homes, the Interior Department said in a statement.

Interior will seek public comment on the proposal for 60 days. At that time it will decide whether to issue a final sale notice that would include a date for the auction.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Diane Craft and Mark Porter)

((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular