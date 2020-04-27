U.S. proposes new restrictions on certain exports to China -- filing

US Markets

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday proposed rule changes that would impose new restrictions on certain exports to China, according to a government filing.

The department also amended a rule that expands controls for military buyers in China.

The rule changes were posted for public inspection and will be formally published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

