U.S. proposes new restrictions on certain exports to China -- filing

April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday proposed rule changes that would impose new restrictions on certain exports to China, according to a government filing.

The department also amended a rule that expands controls for military buyers in China.

The rule changes were posted for public inspection and will be formally published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

