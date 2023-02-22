U.S. proposes first wind power lease sale in Gulf of Mexico

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday proposed its first offshore wind power development rights sale in the Gulf of Mexico that would help the Biden administration meet its goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of wind energy by the end of the decade.

The Interior Department released a proposed sale notice for a 102,480 acre area off of Lake Charles, Louisiana and two areas near Galveston, Texas of 102,480 and 76,786 acres. One of the two Texas sites will be included in the final sale notice.

Together, the proposed offshore sites could power nearly 1.3 million homes, the Interior Department said.

"Today's announcement comes after years of engagement with Tribes, other government agencies, ocean users and stakeholders, and this proposed sale notice provides another opportunity for them to weigh in on potential offshore wind leasing in the Gulf of Mexico," Elizabeth Klein, director of Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), said.

In addition to proposing the areas for lease, BOEM is taking feedback on several lease stipulations that include credits to bidders that will promise workforce training programs for the offshore wind industry, developing a domestic supply chain and creating a fisheries compensation fund.

Last year, the Interior Department identified 700,000 acres for possible offshore wind energy development in the Gulf of Mexico, an oil and gas hub.

After the department publishes the proposal later this month, the public will have 60 days to comment. If the department decides to move ahead, it will publish a final notice at least 30 days ahead of the sale, and release the date of the sale and companies qualified to participate.

The Biden administration has held three offshore wind lease auctions, including the largest ever such U.S. sale last year for areas off the New York and New Jersey coasts that attracted a record $1.5 billion in bids, and the first ever off the Pacific coast in California.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

