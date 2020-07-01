U.S. property reinsurance rates rise up to 30% at July renewals – Willis

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Property reinsurance rates in the United States rose as high as 30% during renewals in June and July, following years of heavy natural catastrophe losses, data from broker Willis showed on Wednesday.

Rates in the hurricane-prone Florida region, rose by as much as 35%, it added.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

