U.S. Propane Exports Hit Record High in December 2023

The United States shattered its record for propane exports in December 2023, averaging a staggering 1.9 million barrels per day (b/d) according to a recent report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). This marks the highest level since the EIA began tracking this data in 1973.

The surge in exports is attributed to a significant price difference between the U.S. Gulf Coast and East Asia. This price gap, the highest in a decade, is fueled by strong demand for propane in Asia for both industrial uses and heating. Propane is a key ingredient in producing polypropylene, a plastic used in countless everyday items, and serves as a vital heating source during colder months.

The U.S. has become a dominant player in the global propane market, surpassing domestic consumption with its exports. This trend is likely to continue as Saudi Arabia, a major propane exporter to Asia, has voluntarily reduced crude oil production, impacting its own propane exports.

East Asia, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea, is a primary destination for U.S. propane. Exports to the region grew a substantial 25% in 2023 compared to the previous year. China itself saw a remarkable 49% increase in U.S. propane imports.

The European market has also seen a rise in U.S. propane, with exports growing 20% in 2023. This shift comes after European countries, seeking alternatives to Russian energy sources following the Ukraine invasion, ramped up imports from the U.S. in anticipation of a future ban on Russian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which includes propane. The EU officially enforced this ban in December 2023.

Favorable pricing further fueled the record-breaking exports. In November 2023, the price difference between East Asia and the U.S. reached its highest point since 2014, making U.S. propane significantly more attractive to Asian buyers.

The U.S. is well-positioned to maintain its export dominance. The country's natural gas production has boomed in recent years, leading to a surge in byproduct propane. Additionally, expansion projects at U.S. propane export terminals have nearly doubled export capacity since 2018.

