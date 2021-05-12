Commodities

U.S. projects tight soybean, corn supplies even after harvest

Contributor
Mark Weinraub Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

Strong domestic demand will keep U.S. stockpiles of corn and soybeans near seven-year lows even after farmers harvest the crops they are currently seeding, the government said on Wednesday.

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - Strong domestic demand will keep U.S. stockpiles of corn and soybeans near seven-year lows even after farmers harvest the crops they are currently seeding, the government said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department projected that U.S. corn stocks would stand at 1.507 billion bushels by Sept. 1, 2022, up from 1.257 billion bushels expected on Sept. 1, 2021.

Soybean stocks in September 2022 were seen rising just 20 million bushels from 120 million bushels forecast for 2021, according to USDA's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Caroline Stauffer)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

    Fuel traders are working to avoid gasoline and diesel supply shortages on the East Coast of the United States following a ransomware attack Friday on Colonial Pipeline Co. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular