U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Unchanged In November

(RTTNews) - With higher prices for goods offsetting lower prices for services, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. producer prices came in unchanged in the month of November.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand was flat in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.

Excluding increases in food and energy prices, core producer prices dipped by 0.2 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October. Core prices had been expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.