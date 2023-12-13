News & Insights

U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Flat In November

December 13, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing producer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly came in flat during the month of November.

The report said the producer price index for final demand was unchanged in November after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in October.

Economists had expected producer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.5 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 0.9 percent in November from 1.2 percent in October. Year-over-year growth was expected to slow to 1.0 percent.

