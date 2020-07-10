U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fall in June

US Markets

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in June as the economy battles depressed demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Labor Department said on Friday its producer price index for final demand dropped 0.2% last month after rebounding 0.4% in May.

The Labor Department said on Friday its producer price index for final demand dropped 0.2% last month after rebounding 0.4% in May. In the 12 months through June, the PPI declined 0.8% after decreasing 0.8% in May.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI climbing 0.4% in June and falling 0.2% on a year-on-year basis.

