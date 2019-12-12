U.S. producer prices unchanged; underlying inflation soft

U.S. producer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in November as increases in food and gasoline prices were offset by declining costs for services, pointing to muted inflation despite a recent uptick in consumer prices.
