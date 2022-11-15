US Markets

U.S. producer prices rise less than expected in October

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

November 15, 2022 — 08:40 am EST

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October, further evidence that inflation was starting to subside.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.2% last month, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Data for September was revised lower to show the PPI rebounding 0.2% instead of 0.4% as previously reported. In the 12 months through September, the PPI increased 8.0 after climbing 8.4% in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rising 0.4% and advancing 8.3% year-on-year.

But with spending rotating back to labor-intensive services and the jobs market still tight, price pressures could remain elevated for a while.

The Fed early this month delivered a fourth consecutive 75-basis-point interest rate hike and said its fight to lower inflation to the U.S. central bank's 2% target would require borrowing costs to rise further. It, however, signaled it may be nearing an inflection point in what has become the fastest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices rose 0.2% in October. The so-called core advanced 0.3% in September. In the 12 months through October, the core PPI rose 5.4% after increasing 5.6% in September.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.