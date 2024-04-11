News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Producer Prices Rise In Line With Estimates In March

April 11, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Following yesterday's hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation data, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. producer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of March.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand crept up by 0.2 percent in March after climbing by 0.6 percent in February. The uptick matched expectations.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 2.1 percent in March from 1.6 percent in February.

The annual rate of growth was the fastest since jumping 2.3 percent last April but came in slightly slower than economists' forecast of 2.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.