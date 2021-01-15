Markets
U.S. Producer Prices Rise 0.3% In December

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. producer prices increased by slightly less than expected in the month of December.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.3 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.4 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices crept up by 0.1 percent in December, matching the uptick seen in the previous month. Core prices were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

