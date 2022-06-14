US Markets

U.S. producer prices increase strongly in May

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIMOTHY AEPPEL

U.S. producer prices increased solidly in May amid a surge in the cost of energy products, suggesting inflation could remain elevated for a while. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.8% last month after advancing 0.4% in April, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through May, the PPI increased 10.8% after accelerating 10.9% in April.

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased solidly in May amid a surge in the cost of energy products, suggesting inflation could remain elevated for a while.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.8% last month after advancing 0.4% in April, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through May, the PPI increased 10.8% after accelerating 10.9% in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.8% and climbing 10.9% year-on-year.

Government data last Friday showed a broad increase in consumer prices in May, which raised concerns that inflation was likely become entrenched. Those fears were amplified by a University of Michigan survey last week showing consumers' five-year inflation expectations jumped to a 14-year high of 3.3% in early June from a final reading of 3.0% in May.

With inflation far exceeding the Federal Reserve's 2% target by all measures and pressuring consumers, risks of the economy stagnating or plunging into recession next year are growing.

Fed officials are expected to raise interest rates for a third time this year on Wednesday, with a three-quarters-percentage point increase now seen as the likely outcome and the possibility of signals for more large hikes to combat inflation.

Inflation, a global phenomenon, has been worsened by Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine, which has boosted oil and grain prices. China's zero COVID-19 policy is dislocating supply chains, keeping goods prices high. A shortage of workers is driving up wages, resulting in higher prices for services.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices rose 0.5% in May. The so-called core PPI gained 0.4% in April. In the 12 months through May, the core PPI increased 6.8% after rising by the same margin in April.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular