U.S. producer prices increase slightly in November

U.S. producer prices barely rose in November, supporting views that inflation would remain benign in the near term as a flare up in new COVID-19 infections restrains the labor market and demand for services.

The producer price index for final demand edged up 0.1% last month after increasing 0.3% in October, the Labor Department said on Friday. That was the smallest gain since April. In the 12 months through November, the PPI advanced 0.8% after increasing 0.5% in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.2% in November and rising 0.8% on a year-on-year basis.

