News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Producer Prices Inch Up Slightly Less Than Expected In April

May 11, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in U.S. producer prices in the month of April.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.2 percent in April after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in March.

Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.5 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 2.3 percent in April from 2.7 percent in March. The pace of growth was expected to slow to 2.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.