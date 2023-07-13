News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Producer Prices Inch Up Less Than Expected In June

July 13, 2023 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Following yesterday's tamer-than-expected consumer price inflation data, the Labor Department released a separate report on Thursday showing producer prices in the U.S. also inched up by slightly less than expected in the month of June.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand crept up by 0.1 percent in June after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in May.

Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to just 0.1 percent in June from a revised 0.9 percent in May.

The pace of growth was expected to slow to 0.4 percent from the 1.1 percent originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.