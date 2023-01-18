U.S. Producer Prices Drop More Than Expected In December

Markets
(RTTNews) - Partly reflecting a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. producer prices fell by more than expected in the month of December.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand declined by 0.5 percent in December after inching up by a revised 0.2 percent in November.

Economists had expected producer prices to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 6.2 percent in December from 7.3 percent in November. The year-over-year growth was expected to slow to 6.8 percent.

