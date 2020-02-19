U.S. Producer Prices Climb Much More Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in the U.S. increased by much more than anticipated in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said it producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected producer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.

Excluding a pullback in energy prices and a modest increase in food prices, core producer prices still rose by 0.5 percent in January compared to economist estimates for a 0.2 percent uptick.

