U.S. producer prices beat expectations in July

U.S. producer prices rebounded more than expected in July, but the overall trend in producer inflation remained subdued amid signs the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession was faltering.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its producer price index for final demand increased 0.6% last month after falling 0.2% in June. In the 12 months through July, the PPI dropped 0.4% after declining 0.8% in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rising 0.3% in July and decreasing 0.7% on a year-on-year basis.

