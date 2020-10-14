U.S. producer prices accelerate in September

US Markets

U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, leading to the first year-on-year gain since March.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.4% last month after advancing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the PPI increased 0.4% after falling 0.2% in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.2% in September and rebounding 0.2% on a year-on-year basis.

