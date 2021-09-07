U.S. probes Raytheon's dealings with consultant for Qatar Armed Forces - WSJ
Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating whether payments by U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N to a consultant for the Qatar Armed Forces may have been bribes intended for a member of the country's ruling royal family, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
