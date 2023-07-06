News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Private Sector Employment Surges Much More Than Expected In June

July 06, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday showed private sector employment in the U.S. surged by much more than expected in the month of June.

ADP said private sector employment spiked by 497,000 jobs in June after jumping by a downwardly revised 267,000 jobs in May.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 228,000 jobs compared to the addition of 278,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Consumer-facing service industries had a strong June, aligning to push job creation higher than expected," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "But wage growth continues to ebb in these same industries, and hiring likely is cresting after a late-cycle surge."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.