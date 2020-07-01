U.S. Private Sector Employment Shows Significant Increase In June

(RTTNews) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed a significant increase in private sector employment in the month of June as well as a substantial upward revision to the data for May.

ADP said private sector employment jumped by 2.369 million jobs in June, which was below economist estimates for a spike of about 3.000 million jobs.

However, revised data showed private sector employment soared by 3.065 million jobs in May compared to the previously reported loss of 2.760 million jobs.

