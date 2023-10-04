News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Private Sector Employment Rises Much Less Than Expected In September

October 04, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed private sector job growth slowed by much more than expected in the month of September.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 89,000 jobs in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 180,000 jobs in August.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 153,000 jobs compared to the addition of 177,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The bigger than expected slowdown in job growth was driven by large establishments, which cut 83,000 jobs in September, wiping out the jobs they added in August.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.