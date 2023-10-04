U.S. Private Sector Employment Rises Much Less Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed private sector job growth slowed by much more than expected in the month of September.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 89,000 jobs in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 180,000 jobs in August.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 153,000 jobs compared to the addition of 177,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The bigger than expected slowdown in job growth was driven by large establishments, which cut 83,000 jobs in September, wiping out the jobs they added in August.

