U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps Much More Than Expected In April

May 03, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of April.

ADP said private sector employment surged by 296,000 jobs in April after climbing by a revised 142,000 jobs in March.

Economists had expected private sector employment to advance by 148,000 jobs compared to the addition of 145,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

