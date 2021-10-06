Markets
U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps More Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. private sector increased by more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment jumped by 568,000 jobs in September after rising by a downwardly revised 340,000 jobs in August.

Economists had expected private sector employment to climb by 428,000 jobs compared to the addition of 374,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"The labor market recovery continues to make progress despite a marked slowdown from the 748,000 job pace in the second quarter," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson.

