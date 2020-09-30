Markets
USD

U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps More Than Expected In September

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Private sector employment in the U.S. surged up by more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment spiked by 749,000 jobs in September after jumping by an upwardly revised 481,000 jobs in August.

Economists had expected employment to increase by 650,000 jobs compared to the addition of 428,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"In September, the majority of sectors and company sizes experienced gains with trade, transportation and utilities; and manufacturing leading the way," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "However, small businesses continued to demonstrate slower growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular